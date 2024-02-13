New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Power Mech Projects Ltd on Tuesday posted a 22.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, aided by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 50.6 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,114.9 crore from Rs 912 crore a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 1,008.2 crore against Rs 840.9 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure-construction companies providing a spectrum of services in the power and infrastructure sectors.

