New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A task force constituted by the power ministry has suggested power utilities and coastal states to follow certain standard operating procedures to ensure resilient electricity supply infrastructure, which can withstand natural disasters like cyclones.

This month, two cyclones 'Yaas' and 'Tauktae' hit eastern and western coasts, respectively which also resulted in power supply disruptions in some areas.

The Ministry of Power had constituted a "Task Force on Cyclone Resilient Robust Electricity Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure in Coastal Areas" of the country to examine types and nature of damages to electricity infrastructure and to recommend preventive and mitigation measures.

On Friday evening, the Ministry of Power tweeted, "It was also agreed (in the meeting) that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) brought out in the report of the Task Force on Cyclone Resilient Robust Electricity Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure in the Coastal areas should be followed by the utilities of coastal states."

The decision was taken in a meeting called by the union power secretary.

According to a series of tweets on Friday evening, a meeting was called by Union Secretary, Power to proactively finalise the guidelines on developing cyclone resilient distribution and transmission infrastructure.

During the meeting, as per the tweets, it was decided that the distribution utilities should undertake the task of digitalisation and periodic review of material bank of T&D (transmission and distribution) assets and identifying vulnerable assets.

They were also asked for regular patrolling and monitoring of T&D assets as well as timely rectification of all identified defects, the ministry tweeted.

The utilities are also asked to implement preventive measures, conduct mock drills for maintaining preparedness of various teams and regular capacity building of employees and improving operation based on the lessons learned from the past.

The ministry also keen for using Aerial Bunched cable for 11kV & LT overhead lines and use of rail poles/Double Pole structure & with provision of reduced span & ring main system, as per another tweet.

The aim is to put in place a disaster/cyclone resilient transmission and distribution infrastructure, disaster management plan and standard operating procedures for reducing the damage and for ensuring restoration of outages in the shortest possible time, the ministry stated.

"It's a matter of great pleasure that with the kind support of MoP (ministry of Power), POWERGRID and all concerned, 220 kV Dhokadva substation has been charged through 220 kV Timbdi - Dhokadva line and load taken today on 28th May at 20:24 hrs," the ministry tweeted.

"The line is restored by putting 11 ERS Tower and restoring 10 damaged towers with normal foundations and towers in just 7 working days. With this 15 nos 66 kV substations plus Diu will get uninterrupted full power," it further tweeted.

