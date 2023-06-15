Agartala, Jun 15 (PTI) Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debarma on Thursday expressed dismay that Tripura Governor Satyadeo N Arya did not give any appointment to the student's wing of his party to submit a deputation for introducing Kokborok in Roman script.

Activists of Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation (TISF), the student wing of Tipra Motha had gathered at the Circuit House on Wednesday to give a deputation to the governor for introducing Kokborok in Roman script.

Also Read | World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country in World by the End of 21st Century, Here's How Much Country's Population Would Be in Year 2100.

At present, the Kokborok language is being taught in Bengali and Roman script.

In a Facebook post, the Tipra Motha supremo said, "What happened to our youth yesterday is a shame - why can't the Hon Governor give them two minutes to just hear them? Why is he busy whenever we want to meet him to discuss our grievances ?"

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks to Three Service Chiefs, Reviews Preparation of Armed Forces To Deal With Impact.

"... I remember erstwhile governors would throw open the gates of the Raj Bhavan lawns to children but now it's reserved for only a few! Now all we get is lathi charge, teargas and water cannon", he said in another post.

Activists of the Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation (TISF) had gathered at the circuit house and blockaded the Airport road on Wednesday. Police used ‘mild force' to clear the Agartala-Airport road in which a few protestors were injured, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

However, Leader of Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma claimed that at least 12 activists of TISF were injured as the security personnel used tear gas, water cannon and lathi charge on TISF activists.

"Three protesters who were injured grievously were admitted to hospital. I strongly condemn the act of police and demand a high-level probe into the incident", he told reporters on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)