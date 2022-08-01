Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Global pharma major Merck has appointed Pratima Reddy as the managing director for Merck Specialities, the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt in India.

Reddy is the first woman CEO of Merck Healthcare in India, and will lead healthcare strategy and operations from Monday. She succeeds Anandram Narasimhan who is moving to an APAC regional role.

Before taking over as the managing director of India operations, Reddy was the regional franchise leader of the cardiovascular, metabolism and endocrinology franchise in the APAC.

Reddy has 17 years of experience, of which nine years in the pharma industry, including varied roles across functions in national and global teams since joining Merck in October 2013. In addition, she headed the oncology unit in the country, where she led the turnaround of the oncology business.

Globally, the Rahway, New Jersey-headquartered Merck operates across healthcare, life sciences and electronics and employs around 58,000 across 66 countries. In 2020, Merck generated sales of 17.5 billion euros.

Merck was originally founded in 1668 in Germany by the Merck family, which still remains the majority owner of the publicly-listed firm. It does business as Merck globally, barring in the US and Canada where its products are sold as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD).

