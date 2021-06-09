New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Shares of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped nearly 9 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company reported a sharp increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock rallied 8.82 per cent to Rs 317 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the company zoomed 8.72 per cent to Rs 317.

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,336.3 crore for the quarter ending March, driven by monetisation of a large portfolio of commercial assets.

Its net profit stood at Rs 15.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,360.6 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,016.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

