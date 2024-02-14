New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The sealing of Delhi's borders with neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in view of farmers' march hasn't impacted the supply of fresh vegetables, milk, and poultry produce in the city for now but may cause a hike in their prices if the agitation continues, vendors said on Wednesday.

Longer routes being taken by the truckers due to the heavy security at the three border points — Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, abutting Haryana and Uttar Pradesh — has led to delay in supplies reaching the city, as well as exports to other cities.

A wholesale vendor in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi said "The supplies to Delhi have not been impacted much as of now. However, there's a slight delay in the products reaching the city."

Wholesalers in Delhi predict a jump in the prices of vegetables, fruits, and dairy products brought in from other cities if the entry points remain sealed for a long time.

"For now, the exports from Delhi to Punjab and adjoining areas have been impacted as truckers have to take an alternative route, which is longer than the usual one taken through highway. This has increased the cost of travel and slight increase in prices of export," a wholesaler from Ghazipur mandi said.

For the past couple of days, Delhi's border points have been fortified with heavy deployment of police in view of the 'Dilli Chalo' march by farmers.

The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price for their crops and loan waiver, among other issues.

