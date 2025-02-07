Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) A private school principal was arrested on Friday, following accusations of sexually assaulting a minor girl student on school premises, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act was registered against the principal (59) at Ibrahimpatnam police station on February 5, following a complaint, they added.

During the investigation, the principal was arrested. Further inquiries are underway.

