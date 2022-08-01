Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) With the rapid rise in adoption of digital technologies, a report has revealed that professionals with "super-niche" skills like data analytics and java technologies are in high demand.

The country's massive digital infrastructure played a key role in driving tech adoption, with public digital platforms becoming the bedrock of India's digital advantage, according to a report by business solutions provider Quess.

Top digital skills sought by recruiters with highest intent to hire across sectors and geographies were data analytics, java technologies, cloud infra technologies, full stack technologies and UI and UX during April-June 2022.

Data analytics led the pie with the highest demand in Bengaluru (40 per cent) and Hyderabad (30 per cent), while java technologies witnessed maximum demand in Pune (40 per cent) and Bengaluru (25 per cent).

Cloud infra technologies were most popular in Bengaluru (60 per cent) and Chennai (15 per cent), followed by full stack technologies across Bengaluru (72 per cent) and Pune (14 per cent), and UI and UX across Pune (52 per cent) and Bengaluru (24 per cent).

"While there are seeming headwinds in the tech hiring market, certain skills continue to be high in demand such as full stack roles and data analytics roles. As organisations continue in their digital and cloud transformation journeys, we are witnessing a hiring uptick in the same.

"Startup hiring is in moderation. However, on the other hand, India continues to see growth in captives particularly in tech and research and development," Quess IT Staffing CEO Vijay Sivaram said.

The data for this report is derived from the algorithm built into the company's application tracking system which maps and matches all candidates for these positions. The data is for the April-June 2022 period.

As per the Quess report, hiring activity across geographical locations for the top digital skills was primarily dominated by IT metro hubs.

Hyderabad noted the lion's share of demand (34 per cent) followed by Bengaluru (33 per cent), Mumbai (12 per cent), Pune (9 per cent) and Chennai (5 per cent), it said.

