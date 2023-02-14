Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a Rs 176 crore project to boost fish production in the Union Territory having abundant water resources and great potential for fisheries development, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo said the programme seeks to increase annual trout production by 2.5 times, from 1,663 to 4,000 tonnes, and add an additional 1,200 tonnes of carps every year.

"By doing so, the programme intends to convert the current import of around 5,000 tonnes of fish from other regions into local commerce, generating 6,050 jobs and 150 enterprises," he said, adding that it also aims to boost the growth rate of the fish sector from 3.28 per cent to 40 per cent, and increase revenue from Rs 105.55 crore to Rs 589 crore per year.

Dulloo said the project aims to increase fish production, productivity, and growth rate, as well as strengthen social security and welfare measures for the fishing community, facilitate improved post-harvest practices and value addition, and create market linkages.

He said one of the prime requisites for successful aquaculture is the availability of good quality fish seed.

"The technical programme under the project includes importing genetically improved varieties of fish seed to ensure the overall success of fish farming practices. Quality fish seed determines the health, size, growth rate, disease resistance, and other physical and physiological characteristics of the fish, which in turn affect the overall fish production," he said.

The technical programme also aims to establish new hatchery units and upgrade existing ones on modern scientific lines.

"This will improve the quality and quantity of fish seed available for fish farming, and enable the production of a more diverse range of aquaculture species," he said.

Under the programme, the official said, the administration also plans to establish 10 new trout hatcheries and two carp hatcheries, and upgrade eight carp and 10 trout units.

He said 'Technological Interventions for fish seed and trout production in UT of J&K' is one among the 29 projects, which were approved by the Jammu and Kashmir administration after being recommended by the UT level apex committee for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors.

The programme will develop and introduce new species of fish for aquaculture, which will not only enhance the variety of fish available for farming, but also reduce the risks of inbreeding depression, the official said.

