Mangaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested ten persons in connection with the violent protest by Popular Front of India (PFI) activists before Uppinangady police station in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on December 14, police sources said.

Also Read | PUBG: New State Surpasses 45 Million Downloads Globally, New Update Announced.

Around 200 PFI workers had tried to barge into the police station on Tuesday demanding the release of three of their activists who were summoned to the station for interrogation in an assault case. Police had resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several people including a few police personnel were injured during the clash between the police and the PFI workers.

Also Read | Huawei P50 Pocket To Feature 50MP Triple Rear Cameras & a Foldable Screen, Check Full Specifications Here.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the IPC and Section 2 (a) of Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property (KPDL) Act, police sources said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in four taluks of the district coming under Puttur sub division till Friday midnight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)