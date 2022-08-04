New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) PTC India Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with SJVN for sale of electricity from two hydel power projects.

The company has entered into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Private Limited (SAPDC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned SJVN.

Also Read | LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Assistant Manager and Other Posts at lichousing.com; Check Details Here.

The pact is for the sale of hydropower from SAPDC's Arun-3 and lower Arun hydroelectric projects on a long term basis to utilities/consumers in India, according to a statement.

SAPDC is setting up two hydroelectric projects -- 900 MW Arun-3 and 669 MW Lower Arun -- in Sankhuwasabha, Nepal. Commercial operation of 900 MW Arun-3 is scheduled to commence in year 2023-24, and that of 669 MW Lower Arun hydroelectric project is scheduled to commence in year 2027-28.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Test Driver And Other Posts At becil.com; Check Details Here.

Under the pact, PTC said it "shall assist SAPDC for sale of power from these projects to state utilities/discoms/bulk consumers etc on a long term basis (15 years to 25 years) in India. PTC shall also endeavour to sell any untied capacity on medium/short term basis or on power exchanges."

PTC has also signed an MoU with SJVN Ltd for the sale of hydropower from the latter's 60 MW Naitwar Mori hydroelectric project, located in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

"The MoU with SAPDC will enable supply of 3,000 MW hydro power from Nepal to India by 2030 which will help in improving the hydro mix in the country and also stabilising the grid as well as better control in managing the peak demand," PTC India's CMD Rajib K Mishra said.

PTC India Ltd (PTC) is the leading provider of power trading solutions in India. SAPDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary company of SJVN.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)