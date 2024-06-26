Puducherry, Jun 26 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday appealed to youth to set higher goals in life and avoid being trapped by such substances like drugs and ganja.

Addressing a large turnout of students from various schools and colleges and also members of various outfits at an event to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here, he asked the youth to say 'no to drugs and yes to life.'

He also administered the pledge stressing the need to chase away drug abuse and lauded the efforts of the police in the Union Territory to mobilise awareness among the people particularly the youth on saying 'no to drugs and yes to life.'

Youth should be cautious and should not be trapped by such substances like drugs and ganja. He urged them to take care of their health and said constant steps should be taken to improve their lifestyle. He said that the Police department had been launching a series of programmes to focus on the need for a healthy life.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Director General of Police B Srinivas, Inspector General of Police of Puducherry Ajit Kumar Singla and senior police officials were among those present.

A release from the Police department said the DGP flagged off a bike rally in which more than 350 police personnel participated. Painting, elocution and essay competitions were also held as part of the programme to generate awareness among the youth on the need to avoid drug abuse.

The police department has planned to organize such programmes in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions during this week to generate awareness among the people against drug abuse.

