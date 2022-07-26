Puducherry, Jul 26 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Puducherry staged a satyagraha near the Rajiv Gandhi Square on Puducherry-Tindivanam stretch here on Tuesday in protest against party president Sonia Gandhi's summons by the Enforcement Directorate.

Also Read | Itel A23S Now Official in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Condemning the summons issued by the ED to Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president A V Subramanian presided over the agitation and among those who participated in the demonstration, included former chief minister V Narayanasamy, former ministers and party legislator M Vaithianathan.

Also Read | Realme Pad X With Snapdragon 695 Processor Launched in India; First Sale on August 1, 2022.

The leaders who addressed the participants said the NDA government at the Centre was adopting a "wrong and undemocratic approach" against the opposition by misusing the central agencies like the ED.

The ED on Tuesday recorded Congress president Sonia Gandhi's statement at its office in New Delhi on the second day of questioning in the money laundering case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)