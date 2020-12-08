Puducherry, Dec 8 (PTI) Employees of the Department of Electricity of Puducherry on Tuesday called off the week-long strike to protest the Centre's move to privatise power supply in the union territory.

The decision came following an assurance by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy that he would persuade the Centre to drop the move to open up power distribution in Puducherry.

Also Read | Moto G9 Power With Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India at Rs 11,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

A release from office of the Chief Minister said Tuesday that Narayanasamy along with officials of the Electricity Department held talks with representatives of the Union of Electricity Department Employees earlier in the day.

The release said the Chief Minister assured the union representatives that he would hold discussions with the Power Minister along with a delegation of the union next month to persuade the Centre to drop its move to privatise distribution of power supply here.

Also Read | Oppo F17 Pro Price Slashed in India by Rs 1,500; Check New Price Here.

He also told the employees union representatives that the territorial government had already registered its strong protest against the Centre's move to privatise the power sector in Puducherry.PTI Cor SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)