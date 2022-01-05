Puducherry, Jan 5 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has posted Secretary to government E Vallavan, an IAS officer, as Collector of the Union Territory.

Also Read | How To Change PF Nomination Online Via epfiindia.gov.in; Here Is Step-By-Step Guide For EPFO Members.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Economists See New COVID-19 Variant Forcing RBI To Delay Policy Normalisation.

Vallavan would continue to hold the charge of Secretary to Local Administration , Information and Publicity Departments, besides the post of Excise Commissioner, a press release said here.

The appointment of Vallavan as Collector comes into immediate effect, said the release.

He succeeds Purva Garg who was transferred to Chandigarh in the last week of December.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)