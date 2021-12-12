Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Online marketplaces Pumpkart.com and Figgital will open over 1,200 modern retail stores in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement.

Pumpkart and Figgital also establish 75 experience centres in all districts of the state.

Both brands "are going to establish themselves in rural areas by bringing rural e-commerce on their platform", K S Bhatia, founder and CEO of Pumpkart and Figgital, said, according to the statement.

The statement added that Pumpkart has carved a place for itself in the industry by opening 75 modern retail stores across southern India within a year.

The company aims to bring well-known brands to a single place and provide opportunities to franchisees and rural retailers to scale their business, said Bhatia.

Figgital aims to disrupt the mass market by providing multi-brand electronic products in tier-III, IV, and rural areas, according to the statement.

Figgital's concept of 'store on wheels' is not new but it is definitely one of the firsts in the multiple consumer electronics space, it said.

The company aims to open technologically driven stores rather than the common brick-and-mortar stores, including 75 experiences centres of both the brands in every district of UP.

"Next in the pipeline is our online hyperlocal B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) platform, which will democratise the market of consumer electronics as well as farm equipment in rural areas," it said. HRS hrs

