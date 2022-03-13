Pune, Mar 13 (PTI) Several tourists were stung in a bee attack that took place in Shivneri Fort in Pune on Sunday, police said.

Of the 100 people at the spot at the time, some 40 were stung and were discharged after primary treatment at a health centre in Junnar, an official said.

