Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday presented a Rs 2.36 lakh crore FY26 Budget for the state, focussing on tackling drug menace, and the health sector.

During his budget speech, Cheema talked about AAP-led Punjab government's anti-drug campaign to check drug scourge.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Cheema said the Punjab government is going to carry out the first-ever "drug census" in Punjab to understand the prevalence of drugs, usage of de-addiction centres etc.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visionary leadership has been the driving force behind Punjab's remarkable progress over the past three years.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Cheema proposed total budget expenditure of Rs 2,36,080 crore for FY 2025-26. He said the state government will establish a second line of defence at border by deploying 5,000 home guards alongside BSF.

Cheema said, for the first time in Punjab's history, the Bhagwant Mann government has decided to extend the state health insurance scheme in the coming fiscal year to make it universal and cover all the 65 lakh families in the state.

There will be no bar or discrimination --rural or urban, rich or poor --everyone can participate in this scheme, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)