Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested five members belonging to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Acting on a tip off, teams from Fatehgarh Sahib district busted the interstate gang operating in Punjab, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

Sandeep Sandhu, a resident of Patiala, is the kingpin of this gang, the DIG said.

He is already facing charges of murder and attempt to murder among others in various police stations of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, Bhullar said.

Sandhu is an associate of gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Guri, who is lodged in Patiala jail.

Both are active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bhullar said.

Sandhu used to procure weapons from an Uttar Pradesh-based supplier and he is being tracked, the DIG said.

The others arrested are Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, the gang members also used to buy weapons from Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding all links are being traced

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ravjot Kaur said eight weapons --five 0.32 bore countrymade pistols and three 0.315 bore countrymade pistols, along with 30 cartridges, were recovered from these gangsters.

Besides other crimes, the five men used to make extortion calls. They were also planning to undertake some major criminal activities in the state, the SSP said.

