Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) To promote trade and industry and improve ease of doing business in the state, the Punjab Government has done away with 479 compliances that were earlier required for seeking various approvals and renewals by industrialists, state Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said here on Monday.

These compliances were part of a total 541 age-old mandatory approvals identified to be scrapped under Phase-I of reducing compliance burden by various departments, she said.

After doing away with this unnecessary paperwork, the state government submitted its action plan on the Union Government's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) portal on March 31, she said.

Besides, the process was in progress to scrap more compliances that require certain amendments to the existing laws, she said.

Vini Mahajan was chairing a high-level meeting with the administrative secretaries to review the progress of reducing regulatory compliance burden and implementation of the recommendations in this regard to promote 'ease of doing business' for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state here.

The Chief Secretary directed the administrative secretaries to identify rules, regulations and archaic laws, which prescribe imprisonment as punishment for minor offences and to work towards decriminalising those regulations with provisions for financial penalties, if required.

The Chief Secretary was informed that as part of Phase-II plan, 70 compliances have been identified across four areas that require amendments to the existing laws, implementation of which is underway and needs to be completed by August 15.

