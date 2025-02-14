New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Real estate firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.64 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 77.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 14: Sushma Swaraj, Madhubala, Edinson Cavani and Simon Pegg - Know About Personalities Born on February 14.

Total income declined to Rs 334.20 crore during the October-December period of 2024-25 financial year from Rs 595.88 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Also Read | New India Co-Operative Bank Faces RBI Action: Can You Withdraw Money, Apply for Loan and Use Digital Banking Services? Check FAQs As Mumbai-Based Bank Hit With RBI Restrictions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)