Bhubaneswar, Jun 10 (PTI) A special weekly train will run between Puri in Odisha and Kamakhya in Assam from June 20, the East Coast Railway said on Thursday.

The Kamakhya-Puri train will have stoppages in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Midnapore, Asansol, Durgapur, Rampurhat, Malda, New Jalpaiguri and Rangiya, it said.

The train will leave Kamakhya at 8.10 pm every Sunday from June 20 and will leave from Puri at 2.55 pm every Tuesday, they said.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway has carried out intensive public awareness campaigns on the observance of International Level Crossing Awareness Day on Thursday.

It organised the campaigns through street theatre, posters and distribution of leaflets, among others.

