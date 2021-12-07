Alibag, Dec 7 (PTI) A top official in Raigad district has written to the local engineering department of the Maharashtra government informing that the Zilla Parishad administrative building was in a dangerous condition and needed urgent repairs.

Also Read | HPPSC Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Raigad ZP chief executive officer Kiran Patil, in his letter to the local executive engineer, has stated that a structural engineer from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University in Lonere Goregaon here had certified the structure, built between 1979 and 1982, as dangerous.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)