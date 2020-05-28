Latest News | Raj Stone Industry Resumes Operations

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Work has started in stone-based units of Rajasthan and the sector is expected to provide jobs to local workers and artisans, a senior official said on Thursday.

Work has started in most of the traditional stone-based units at Sikandra, Kota, Jhalawar, Karauli, Bayana, Dholpur, Jaisalmer, among others, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said.

There are a large number of local workers in the stone sector, and they have started joining work, he added.

Agarwal said work has started in more than half of the stone units working at Sikandra in Dausa, and in red stone units of Karauli.

In Karauli, 140 out of 150 units of traditional sand stone, door frame work, netting and slabs have resumed operations.

Around 160 of the 200-odd Banshi Paharpur stone units in RIICO industrial area of ??Bharatpur have started work following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

About 85 stone units in Dholpur and 400 units of Kota stone in Jhalawar too have become operational, he said.

According to Industries Commissioner Muktanand Agarwal, due to the planned efforts of the state government, industrial activities have started to move towards normalcy and more than 35,000 industrial units have started functioning.

He said commencement of units in sectors like textile, oil, cement, spices and pharmaceuticals is an indication of the general level of industrial activities in the state.

