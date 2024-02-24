Latest News | Rajasthan CM Sharma Flags off Mobile Veterinary Units for Urgent Medical Services

Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday flagged off 21 mobile veterinary units to provide urgent medical services to animals.

Another 159 units were inaugurated in functions at the district level.

The chief minister said one mobile veterinary unit will work for every lakh animals. A state-level call centre will also be established to provide telemedicine service for the treatment of common diseases of animals and also advice for animal management and nutrition, among others.

"Through the call centre, priority treatment of animals in case of emergencies will be ensured," he said at a function at his Jaipur residence.

The state government is committed to ensuring the health of livestock, he said.

"In this sequence, our government has started mobile veterinary units (helpline 1962). Through this, medical services will be available to the animals quickly and cattle rearers of the state will be prosperous," he said.

"Our government is taking far-reaching decisions in the interest of farmers' welfare and animal husbandry," Sharma added.

