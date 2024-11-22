Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday special gifts will be given to youth, women, farmers and labourers through various programmes across the state to mark the completion one year of the state government.

He said all the preparations for this important event should be completed on time.

Sharma was chairing a review meeting of the programmes to be organised to mark the completion of one year of the state government.

He instructed the senior officials that all the concerned departments should continuously review the activities of various programs to be organised in mutual coordination, so that this event can be successful.

The chief minister instructed the senior officials that on completion of one year of the government's tenure, the youth of the state will be given the gift of appointment and recruitment through Rozgar Utsav, for this the concerned departments should ensure all the preparations in advance.

He instructed to ensure maximum participation of youth in the organisation of 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan'.

Sharma instructed the officials that women empowerment is the priority of the state government. He also reviewed the preparations for the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' in the Chief Minister's Office.

