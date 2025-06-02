Kota (Raj), Jun 2 (PTI) A married couple committed suicide, reportedly depressed over the husband losing around Rs 5 lakh while gambling online, police said on Monday.

Deepak Rathore and his wife, Rajesh Rathore, were found hanging from ceiling fans in their house in Kheda Rampur village in the district on Monday morning, police said.

The couple reportedly purchased a nylon rope from a local market on Sunday night and hanged themselves after having dinner, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dhaka said that when Deepak's father knocked on the door of their room on Monday morning, there was no answer. When the door was broken open, the duo was found hanging inside.

Police said no suicide note was found in the room.

According to Deepak's family members, he had recently lost around Rs 5 lakh while gambling online and was depressed.

A couple of days ago, Deepak had spoken on the phone with his wife's elder sister and told her about his ordeal and that he had no other option but to end his life. His sister-in-law urged him not to take any extreme steps and assured help, the family members said.

Meanwhile, DSP Dhaka said a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause behind the alleged suicide.

The bodies have been handed over to family members after a post-mortem, he added.

