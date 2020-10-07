New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to create a database of artists in the state through crowdsourcing initiative, with an aim to extend necessary support to them, an official said on Wednesday.

The database would include basic details along with the genre of art forms such as performing arts, visual arts, literary arts, dying arts, folk arts, and tribal arts, Mugdha Sinha, Secretary, Art and Culture Department, Rajasthan Government and Director General, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur said.

She said Rajasthan is the first state in the country to take this initiative.

"Details about the artists across the state will be collected through crowdsourcing initiatives. Reaching out to and involving stakeholder artists themselves in collecting this data through Google form is truly participative policy-making and inclusive approach. With the database of artists, the government can extend necessary help to them," she told PTI.

Sinha said that the initiative will be launched on October 10 in Jaipur.

The information about ways to fill the Google Form will be demonstrated as part of the launch event, she added.

