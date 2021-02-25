Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday emphasised upon creating awareness for livestock conservation saying animal husbandry has been part of the culture since beginning.

He also said animals have been considered 'vahana' or vehicle of gods and goddess, and the purpose behind this was that violence should not be done against nature and the creatures living in it.

The governor was virtually addressing the 4th convocation ceremony of Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner.

He said that to get quality products from animals, they should also be given good nutrition. There is a need to bring awareness in the society for livestock conservation, Mishra added.

The governor said advanced methods of animal husbandry and nutrition, modern science related to veterinary medicine, livestock conservation, and new dimensions related to medicine are meaningful only when the livestock owners get the benefits.

He added that veterinary science centres should take the latest information related to animal husbandry to the village-dhani level in local language.

"This will develop a new vision of solutions and research at the local level for the problems of livestock," a statement quoting him said.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said animal husbandry is the main means of livelihood of small and marginal farmers in the state. In view of this, efforts have been made by the state government to ensure increase in income of farmers, he added. HRS hrs

