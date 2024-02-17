Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 17 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sent a man to 20 years in jail for abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl around three years ago.

Despite the girl turning hostile during the trial, the 25-year-old man was convicted by the POCSO court based on the forensic report and the FIR filed on the complaint of the girl's mother, Public Prosecutor Dhirendra Chaudhary said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The girl's mother on April 2, 2021, lodged a missing report at the Deoli Manjhi police station and suspected Ravi Prakash of having abducted her daughter, Chaudhary said.

Police rescued the girl 12 days later, lodged a case of abduction and rape against Prakash under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested him, he added.

According to the police, Prakash took the girl to several places in and outside Kota, stayed in hotels and raped her.

