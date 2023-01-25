Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) will develop about 13 new industrial areas along the Mehsana-Bathinda gas pipeline route to give a push to the industrial infrastructure in the state, an official said.

These areas will be the hub of furnace-based industries, which will require cost effective fuel for their production. The gas pipeline will fuel the furnaces, ovens, boilers, turbines and heaters.

Authorized by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the Gujarat State Petronet Limited installed the 1,650-kilometre gas pipeline, out of which 1,334 km pipeline passes through Rajasthan. The gas pipeline has recently been charged with natural gas, Veenu Gupta, Additional Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, said in a statement.

She said that the state is making great efforts to strengthen the gas grid in Rajasthan with an aim to foster green energy and reduce the cost of operations for industries.

Rajasthan is the second-largest natural gas producing state in India.

Shivprasad Nakate, Managing Director of RIICO, said that the Mehsana-Bhatinda gas pipeline in the state will be advantageous for industrial units for the sectors like ceramic, glass, metal casting, textile, cement, automobile, fertilizer, refinery and steel, among others.

Both existing and upcoming industrial areas by the RIICO, next to the Mehsana-Bhatinda gas pipeline, would not only generate fresh job opportunities in the state but also boost the revenue of the state, thereby aiding in its overall development, Nakate said.

Within a 5 kilometer buffer zone of the gas pipeline at Udwariya, Pipela Rohida (Abu Road), Bevanja Extension (Ajmer), Renwal (Jaipur North), Bichon (Jaipur Rural),and Malsisar (Jhunjhunu), six industrial areas are proposed.

Additionally, RIICO is looking into the possibility of creating an industrial area in Srinagar (Sawai Madhopur) within a 10-kilometre buffer zone of the pipeline.

Similarly, a 25-km buffer zone of the pipeline is being considered by RIICO for the development of six industrial areas at Kalesara, Masuda (Ajmer), Kankani (Boranada), Manda Phase-4 Extension (Jaipur North), Bittan (Jaipur Rural), Padarli-Sindran-Rani (Pali).

The 63 RIICO industrial areas near the gas pipeline in Abu Road, Ajmer, Churu, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, and Sriganganagar are already functional. Therefore, industrial units operating in these existing industrial areas across the state will be highly benefited.

