New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) State-run Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) on Thursday said Rajat Sud has assumed charge as its managing director.

Sud has around three decades of experience in the energy sector and has led restructuring programmes that have led to structural changes and marked performance improvement, the company said in a statement.

Sud has previously served as the EVP at Sterlite Power Pvt Ltd, where he was responsible for the growth of the services business, with a focus on providing solutions for enhancing power delivery through congested transmission lines and corridors.

He has also held leadership positions at Siemens IT solutions and PWC.

Sud has vast experience in the realms of energy sector restructuring, performance improvement and acquisitions, the statement said.

He has also been a driving force in securing international consulting engagements and ushering in reforms in the Indian power sector, where he played a pivotal role in the unbundling of state-owned utilities, it said.

EESL, under the Ministry of Power, is working towards mainstreaming energy efficiency and is implementing the world's largest energy efficiency portfolio in the country.

