Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) HR services company Ma Foi, founded by noted entrepreneur-turned politician K Pandiarajan on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajiv Krishnan as the managing director and CEO of Ma Foi Strategic Consultants and Ma Foi Education Services.

Krishnan would also add value to the business of CIEL HR Services, as a Director, with his strong experience in the staffing industry, Ma Foi Group said in a statement here.

He would report directly to K Pandiarajan Ma Foi Group and CIEL HR Services Chairman.

"I am delighted to welcome back Rajiv to the Ma Foi Family. He had played an incredible role in the growth of Ma Foi Management Consultants that not only helped the company become India's largest HR Services firm but more importantly transformed the unorganized HR landscape in the country," Pandiarajan said.

Krishnan was earlier associated with Ma Foi between 1997 and 2006.

"Rajiv has served in numerous leadership roles during his 25 year career in the HR consulting and Services industry... Rajiv will certainly play a key role to lead Ma Foi in its next chapter of growth and success", Pandiarajan said.

On taking up the new role, Krishnan said, "I am delighted to start my second innings at Ma Foi, and to have the opportunity to work closely with Pandiarajan to lead Ma Foi's next chapter of growth." "In this exciting role, I look forward to harnessing the power of Ma Foi by combining my roots in the company with my experience in consulting," he added.

