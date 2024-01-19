New Delhi, January 19: From lighting up 'diyas' to live telecast of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the NDMC area has made elaborate preparations to mark the event on January 22, its vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Friday. Upadhyay said that establishments such as ITC Maurya, Taj, Ambassador, Oberoi, PSOI Club, The Lalit, The Claridges and Imperial Hotels have committed to celebrating the day through activities such as lighting of 'diyas', live telecast of the ceremony, and distribution of 'prasad' to all its staff.

The Market Traders Associations in NDMC area, including Khan Market, Khanna Market, Connaught Place, Kidwai Nagar, Shankar Market, Palika Bazar, Pandara Road and Lodhi Road, will join the celebration with great pomp and show, he added. Notable activities at Khan Market include Rath Shobha Yatra, 24-hour 'Sankirtan' by a team from Iskon, Vrindavan, and elaborate decorations with flags, stickers, and 'diyas'. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Central Government Offices, Institutions and Industrial Establishments To Be Closed Till 2.30 PM on January 22.

Khan Market traders will organise Sundar Kand readings and a 'bhandara' (free community kitchen) for 2,000 people, while Connaught Place traders plan to light 1.25 lakh diyas, conduct a special pooja at C Block, and display flags and banners throughout the market, he said. Palika Bazar traders will illuminate the market with lights and conduct a 'bhandara', with all nine federation markets actively participating in the festivities. Ram Temple Inauguration: Notice Issued to Amazon for Sale of Sweets Claiming ‘Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’.

The Horticulture department of NDMC will display floral boards at prominent locations, illuminating the NDMC façade with lights, and broadcasting live telecasts on its LED screens across the NDMC area. Letters were issued urging the various stakeholders to contribute to the celebration in their own unique ways, a statement from Upadhyay's office said.

