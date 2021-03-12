New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Ramco Cements on Friday said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the current fiscal year.

"The board of directors at their meeting... have declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 1 each for 2020-2021," The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the record date for payment of the interim dividend is March 23, 2021.

Shares of The Ramco Cements were trading 0.34 per cent higher at Rs 1,021.90 apiece on BSE.

