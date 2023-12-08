Coimbatore (TN), Dec 8 (PTI) Hospitality service provider Ramee Group of Hotels marked its foray in Tamil Nadu with the signing up of an agreement for the management of a contract property in the city, the company said.

The strategic move marks the commencement of expansion plans by the company in Tamil Nadu.

Comprising 45 rooms, a 24/7 dining, spa, and state-of-the-art event space, the Coimbatore property would cater to business and leisure travellers.

Ramee Group of Hotels is delighted to announce its entry into Tamil Nadu through the sign-up of a management contract property in Coimbatore, a company statement said on Friday.

"We are excited to introduce the Ramee experience to the dynamic city of Coimbatore," said Ramee Group VP India Saurabh Gahoi.

Ramee Group owns Tanatan, R-Adda, Bombay Adda, Secret Cave, Oriental Fusion, and Mirchi among others, in the hospitality sector in Mumbai.

