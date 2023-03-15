New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Ramkrishna Forgings in consortium with Titagarh Wagons has emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of 15.40 lakh forged wheels to Indian Railways, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Railways had invited bids for the supply of 15,40,000 forged wheels over a period of 20 years, Ramkrishna Forgings said in the statement.

Also Read | Shares of Eight Adani Group Firms Settle With Gains; Adani Enterprises Rallies Over 5%.

"Consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons has emerged as L1 as per the financial bid opening dated 14th March 2023, for manufacturing and supply of forged wheels under Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat," the statement said.

Naresh Jalan, Managing Director, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited said, "Partnership with Titagarh Wagons is a strategic move towards expanding our presence in the railway segment and we are confident that our joint efforts will enable us to deliver world-class products and services to the Indian Railways."

Also Read | India's Exports Dip 8.8% to USD 33.88 Billion in February 2023.

Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Titagarh Wagons said, "We are ready for this opportunity to supply forged wheels and expand footprint in the railway rolling stock segment. We look forward to working in the consortium."

Ramkrishna Forgings further said that it will share "intimation regarding Letter of Award (to stock exchanges) as and when the LOA will be received."

Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.

The company also has presence in countries like the US, Mexico, Istanbul, Turkey and Belgium.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings traded at a 52-week high value of Rs 290.75 on BSE as trading volume surged by 2.85 times. The stock closed 5.99 per cent higher at Rs 281.35.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)