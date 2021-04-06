New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Leading HR service provider Randstad India on Tuesday announced the appointment of its current CFO, Viswanath PS as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), effective July 1, 2021.

The finance chief takes over from Paul Dupuis, who served as the MD and CEO of Randstad India for the last four years, a company statement said.

"Having worked closely with him (Viswanath PS) for many years, I am highly confident that under his leadership, Randstad India will prosper long into the future. His appointment demonstrates the strength of Randstad's succession planning and talent pipeline," Paul said.

Viswanath PS started his stint at Randstad India in 2014 as the Head of Shared Services Centre (SSC), and over as the CFO in 2016.

Before joining Randstad India, he has held leadership roles across General Electric, Motorola and the TVS Group.

"As part of the strategy, Randstad India will accelerate to profitable growth through continuous innovation, while focusing on strong execution. We will continue to deliver long term growth and value creation to all our stakeholders," said Viswanath PS.

