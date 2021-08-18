New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Logistics startup RaRa Delivery on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.25 million (about Rs 24.1 crore) in funding led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge and Indonesia's East Ventures.

RaRa Delivery's tech team is based in India, and the company aims to scale its India operations from 10 people to 40 in the next six months, a statement said.

The funding of RaRa Delivery -- which operates in Indonesia -- is supported by 500 Startups, Angel Central, GK Plug and Play, and angel investors Royston Tay and Yang Bin Kwok.

Founded in 2019 in Singapore by Karan Bhardwaj, RaRa Delivery enables one to three-hour deliveries for e-commerce firms through its data-driven approach and proprietary technology.

The company said it has grown 15x over the past one year.

RaRa Delivery is also focusing on integrating their services into all major online marketplaces in Southeast Asia to allow any seller to offer instant and same day deliveries to their customers, it added.

"In this age of instant gratification, RaRa Delivery is revolutionising logistics by making it possible for anyone, anywhere to get delivery in a few hours in Indonesia," RaRa Delivery founder and CEO Karan Bhardwaj said.

While the express delivery space has been flourishing in sectors such as groceries and healthcare, the company saw a unique opportunity to scale this offering across all categories as customer expectations grow alongside the maturity of Indonesia's e-commerce sector, he added.

