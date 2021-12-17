New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd on Friday listed with a discount of over 15 per cent against the issue price of Rs 425.

The stock listed at Rs 364.80, a decline of 14.16 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 19.45 per cent to Rs 342.30.

Also Read | SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at sbi.co.in.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 360, a discount of 15.29 per cent.

The market valuation of the company was at Rs 3,882.79 crore in early trade.

Also Read | Meta Reportedly Adds Signal Language Interpreters for Portal Video Calls.

RateGain Travel Technologies' initial share sale was subscribed 17.41 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 375 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2,26,05,530 equity shares, and the price band was Rs 405-425 per share.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)