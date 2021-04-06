New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) RattanIndia Infrastructure on Tuesday said it has been rechristened as RattanIndia Enterprises to diversify into new age sectors.

"National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) have approved the name change of RattanIndia Infrastructure to RattanIndia Enterprises with new stock symbol of RTNINDIA effective from 7th April 2021," the company said in a statement.

It said it has moved away from infrastructure business and is currently focused on new age growth businesses.

RattanIndia Enterprises shall be the group's flagship company with all new growth businesses to be added under this company, it said.

Rajiv Rattan, Chairman of RattanIndia Enterprises said the new name truly reflects the aspirations of the company as it will be the umbrella for all new business ventures of the group with a focus on new age sectors.

