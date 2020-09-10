New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) has started its methanol plant at Trombay Unit, Mumbai.

RCF has the capacity to produce 242 tonnes of methanol per day, an official statement said.

Till now, RCF has been importing methanol for its internal consumption and also for trading purposes.

"RCF shall no longer be dependent on imports for its own requirement and will also be in a position to satisfy the needs of other Methanol dependent industries," the statement said.

Methanol is widely being used in the production of pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and dyestuff among others.

RCF has ramped up the production of its popular complex fertiliser, SUPHALA 15:15:15 by enhancing its production from 1500 tonnes per day to 2200 tonnes per day.

As a result, the production of SUPHALA increased 17.3 per cent in the month of August 2020 as compared to August 2019.

RCF achieved an increase of 10.81 per cent in its fertiliser sales in August as compared to the same month last year.

