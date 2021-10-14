New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Real estate industry expects property sales to increase in the national capital with the Delhi government's decision to extend the 20 per cent reduction in circle rates for registration of properties till December but it also wants rates to be rationalised to align them with existing market prices in various colonies.

In February this year, the Delhi government had announced that the circle rates related to residential, commercial, and industrial properties in Delhi will be reduced by a flat 20 per cent across all categories of colonies and areas till September 30, 2021. The rebate was extended till December this year.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE: "The Delhi government's decision to extend the 20 per cent reduction in the circle rate till December 2021 is extremely positive for the real estate market of the city, especially the housing sector."

As the reduction in circle rates would lower property registration charges, he expected fence-sitting buyers to enter the fray and make purchasing decisions.

Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty said the decision would definitely boost the transaction momentum in category A markets like Maharani Bagh, New Friends colony, Vasant Vihar and so on.

"We now look forward to an early conclusion of the Delhi Government's exercise, which is underway, of rationalising circle rates across Delhi colonies, and shuffling them in different categories to better align them with the existing market rates," he said.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said the circle rate cut extension is obviously welcome, as is any relief offered to real estate during these times.

"However, it bears keeping in mind that only high-end properties and the resale markets in Delhi will benefit. There is next to no new supply under construction in the Delhi area. A circle rate cut would have a much broader pertinence if the geographical influence zone was larger so that it includes mid-range and affordable housing markets around Delhi," he said.

In the private sector, there are very few real estate developers who have projects in the national capital. Realty firm DLF, Raheja Developers, Parsvnath, Omaxe, Unity Group and Pacific India Group are developing residential and commercial projects in Delhi.

Ashutosh Kashyap, Director - Advisory Services, Colliers India, said the move would help in sustaining the momentum in property transactions in the city.

"This move will be especially beneficial to micro-markets where circle rates have been higher than the prevailing market rates. In such markets, the seller/developer would have the elbow room to transact as the difference between the circle rate and market rate won't be a limiting factor," Kashyap said.

A higher circle rate translates into a higher stamp duty, which further translates into a higher acquisition cost and impacts transactability of the property, he said.

"A time window of lower circle rate would entice more buyers to conclude the transaction within the time window," Kashyap said.

The reduction in circle rate has led to an increase in both registration of properties and stamp duty collection.

A total of 1,22,499 properties were registered by mid September this year leading to stamp duty collections of over Rs 1,371 crore.

In comparison, stamp duty collection was Rs 1,155 crore in 2020, a senior government official had said recently.

The circle rates in Delhi are divided into eight categories of 'A' to 'H' with lowering property value depending on the area.

