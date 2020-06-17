Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | REC Net Profit Drops 62% to Rs 474 Cr in Mar Qtr

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 06:54 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) State-run non-banking lender REC on Wednesday posted a 62 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore in the January-March quarter.

Its net profit was Rs 1,252.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said. 

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 7,903.56 crore from Rs 6,663.83 crore a year earlier. 

For the entire fiscal (2019-20), its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4,972.27 crore, compared with Rs 5,741.38 crore in 2018-19. 

Total income for the fiscal was Rs 30,007.05 crore as against Rs 25,431.33 crore in 2018-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

