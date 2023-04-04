New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd has raised USD 750 million through issuance of green bonds.

The expected settlement date for these bonds is April 11, 2023.

Also Read | Acer Launches New Aspire 3 Laptop Powered With Intel Core i3 Processor in India; Check Specs and Price Details.

"REC Ltd under its USD 7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, has priced and issued USD 750,000,000; 5.625 per cent green bonds on April 3," according to a regulatory filing.

These bonds will mature on April 11, 2028, and all principal and interest payments will be made in US dollars.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Adjourns for the Day After Passing Competition Bill 2023 Without Discussion Amid Rucks by Opposition Over Adani Issue.

The net proceeds from the issue of these bonds will be used in finance, in whole or in part, the eligible green projects, it stated.

These bonds will be listed on Global Securities Market of India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE IFSC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)