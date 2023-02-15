Kochi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) has selected Zappyhire, a Kochi-based recruitment automation start-up, to attend the 4YFN event at Barcelona in Spain.

The four-day event, aims to extend its support to startups, investors, and companies by providing them a platform to establish contact and birth collaborations and new business ventures.

The 4YFN Awards is a global startup competition aimed at finding the best digital startups around the globe. It will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2023.

"Founded in late 2018 with a small team of three members, Zappyhire set out to transform talent management through augmented intelligence, end-to-end automation and exceptional candidate experience," the company said.

In just four years, Zappyhire has achieved great success in building a robust and scalable recruitment automation platform that has received numerous accolades including the recent Digital India Platinum Award 2022, it said.

"Last year, the platform screened over 1.6 million candidates and conducted over 101K interviews. Zappyhire also forms the cornerstone of an ambitious state government project that aims to create 20 lakh jobs in 5 years," a release issued by the company said.

Apart from being loaded with a multitude of advanced and intelligent features such as a next-gen Applicant Tracking System (ATS), multilingual recruiting chatbot, and robotic video interviews with AI assessments, the platform empowers companies to win on talent through predictive and data-driven recruitment.

Zappyhire's advanced analytics and reporting module provides deep insights into recruitment data and delivers smart recommendations to recruiters throughout the hiring process, earning it the title "Siri for recruiters."

The co-founders of Zappyhire, Jyothis KS and Deepu Xavier expressed their pleasure in being selected to attend the event in Barcelona.

"With customers across the world who love us, some even becoming investors, we are honored that the KSUM saw our potential and chose us to attend this event. It is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-focused approach to make a meaningful impact in the field of recruitment automation," Jyothis said.

With over 500 start-ups showcasing state-of-the-art technology, 4YFN provides attendees the opportunity to attend insightful discussions on a range of topics, including the latest industry trends, best practices for success and the future of technology and innovation, by notable speakers among others.

