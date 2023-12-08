Kurukshetra, Dec 8 (PTI) A red-breasted parakeet, a near threatened type of parrot, has been spotted at Kurukshetra University (KU) here, a likely first for Haryana, varsity officials claimed.

Dr Deepak Rai Babbar, head of the university's Zoology department, said as per existing literature this was the first recorded sighting of a red-breasted parakeet in Haryana. The red-breasted parakeet is the fifth type of parakeet found in the state after rose-ringed parakeet, plum-headed parakeet, slaty-headed parakeet, and alexandrine parakeet, he said.

A complete report on the bird in the campus will be conducted and its findings will be published later, he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Som Nath Sachdeva said finding such a rare bird species reflects the healthy ecosystem of the university campus.

