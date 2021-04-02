Chennai, Apr 2 (PTI): Supply chain solutions provider Redington India Ltd has elevated Raj Shankar as its vice- chairman and appointed Rajiv Srivastava as its joint managing director and an additional director on the board.

Prior to this, Shankar was the managing director of the city-based company, the firm said in a BSE filing. Shankar has built Redington's overseas business from scratch into a position of pre-eminence in the Middle-East, Turkey, Africa (META) region. Under his leadership, Redington has demonstrated growth in revenue and profits, the company said. In another development, the company announced the appointment of Rajiv Srivastava as its joint managing director and an additional director on the board with immediate effect.

Earlier, Srivastava was serving Indian Energy Exchange Ltd as its managing director and CEO. He had also served Hewlett-Packard as its chief operating officer for the Asia-Pacific and Japan region, the company said.

