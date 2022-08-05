Gondia, Aug 5 (PTI) Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Ltd, which operates regional airline FlyBig from Gondia to three places, will stop bookings from August 21, according to an official.

FlyBig operates services from Gondia in Maharashtra to Indore, Hyderabad and Aurangabad. Ratan Ambhore, Regional Head (Operations) of FlyBig, told PTI that the planes engaged in the services were going for 'C check' and that the services will resume in September or October. 'C check' involves an extensive inspection, repair and maintenance of the aircraft.

There were reports that the airline was planning to shut down but Ambhore denied any such plan.

Under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), the services were started from Gondia's Birsi Airport on March 13.

According to Ambhore, local officials were not providing the preferred parking slot to FlyBig planes. Speaking to PTI, Ambhore said that on the first day the Birsi Airport management allowed the FlyBig planes to be parked near the lounge. "After that despite several request made by us in view of the convenience to senior citizens and physically disabled people but the management citing one or the other reason disallowed the planes to be parked near the lounge," Ambhore said.

He also said that despite all the difficulties, the airline is ready to continue with the operations and would resume the operations after getting back the planes after their 'C check'.

The number of planes with the airline was not available.

