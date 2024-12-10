New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Most of the world could experience regional warming of 3 degrees Celsius by 2060 -- sooner than previously estimated, according to a new study.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, highlights the uncertainty of regional climate change.

"The challenge is that regional climate change can be more uncertain, both because the climate system is inherently more noisy at smaller spatial scales and because processes in the atmosphere, ocean and land surface create uncertainty about exactly how a given region will respond to global-scale warming," co-author Noah Diffenbaugh, a professor at Stanford University, said.

The Paris Agreement of 2015 aims to limit climate change by restricting the global temperature rise this century to well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, with ongoing efforts to limit the rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The study projects that several land regions -- including South Asia, the Mediterranean, Central Europe, and parts of sub-Saharan Africa -- are on track to exceed the 3 degrees Celsius threshold by 2060.

The researchers noted that this is sooner than earlier studies had anticipated, compounding risks for vulnerable ecosystems and communities.

These land regions have been defined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body that provides scientific information to help governments develop climate policies.

For the study, the researchers analysed results from the IPCC's climate models to predict temperature increases.

They found that 34 regions are likely to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming by 2040, with 31 regions expected to see 2 degrees of warming by 2040, and 26 regions likely to surpass 3 degrees of warming by 2060.

"It is important to focus not only on global temperature increases but also on specific changes occurring in local and regional areas. By narrowing down when regional warming thresholds will be reached, we can more clearly anticipate the timing of specific impacts on society and ecosystems," Diffenbaugh said.

